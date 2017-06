Source: Spark Blog Recently, Libra of the Vampire Princess got released on Steam and was Western localized funded on Kickstarter. The game is a visual novel about a regular boy who meets a vampire girl and then discovers his birth. Current special 10% off release price is $35.99 or ¥‎4010 until June 27. For more details, check out the store page. Here’s a trailer. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/604170/ Official Website: http://mikandijapan.com/libra/ …continue reading