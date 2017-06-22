World’s First Tatami-Style Starbucks to Open in Kyoto

Source: Spoon & Tamago a noren curtain hangs outside the new Kyoto Starbucks location Starbucks first international market outside of North America began in Tokyo in 1996 and now with 1,100 stores across the country, Japan is Starbucks 4th largest market globally. Now, after 21 years, they’re opening the world’s first tatami-style Starbucks in Kyoto on June 30, 2017. the first floor bar counter The new location will be located along the historic Ninenzaka street, which leads directly to Kiyomizu-dera, one of Kyoto’s most popular shrines. And the coffee shop will be located inside a 100-year old traditional Japanese townhouse. Beginning with the noren at the entrance and extending into the 1st and 2nd floors, every effort has been taken to retain much of the charm of the historic structure. In fact, among the many historic townhouses that are situated along this path, this is the only one that retains its original daibei walled-fence. The ground level will have a bar counter and 3 courtyards, each with gardens and unique stone water basins, known as tsukubai. On the 2nd floor will be 3 rooms where visitors will remove their shoes and sit on tatami mats with zabuton coushins while enjoying their beverage. Starbucks Coffee Kyoto Ninenzaka Yasaka Tea Parlor (Map)

Hours: 8:00am – 8:00pm

Grand opening on 6/30/2017 at 1:00pm a narrow path leads back to one of the three courtyards one of the three tatami-style rooms on the 2nd floor the historic Ninenzaka road the historic townhouse, …continue reading