How Far Will You Go? An Exhibition of Grand Projects at 21_21 Design Sight

They did what? That's right: they made a walkable floating pier from 100,000 sq meters of fabric; they're building a church that's 1.35 meters wide and 45 meters high; they made a cave entirely out of tape; they made an inflatable concert hall; he spent 96 hours creating a mural from mud. These are just some of the dynamic projects by Japanese and international artists that have been assembled for an ambitious exhibition at Tokyo's 21_21 Design Sight. "Grand Projects: How Far Will You Go" opens tomorrow (June 23) at Tokyo's 21_21 Design Sight. Directed by writer and editor Naoko Aono, the exhibition will honor the daring and the ambitious: "creators who give shape to their bold and innovative ideas that transcend existing modes of expressions." One reason that we are so fascinated by grand and over-the-top creativity is because of the many challenges they present: unending regulatory challenges, financial challenges, technical challenges and variable social circumstances. Then there is the meticulous planning and vast cooperation from others. Obviously not all projects will be represented by the actual work. The Architect Junya Ishigami is not going to relocate his in-progress church that's being built inside the ravine of a mountain. Christo and Jeanne-Claude are not bringing their floating pier, along with Lake Iseo, to Tokyo. These projects will be represented by photo-documentation, sketches and video. But Yusuke Asai did spend 96 hours creating a mud mural, Tatzu Nishino did install a series of capsule hotels within the gallery that will be functional, and art collective Numen/For Use did create a cavernous installation made from vinyl tape. If you're in Tokyo it's worth checking out. "Grand Projects: How Far Will You Go" will run from June 23 – October 1,