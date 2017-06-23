Japanese Tax Deduction Part 2

Source: city-cost.com If you read the first part of this tax deductionblog and follow the instruction you should get a notification slip about now from the local government office. This slip confirm the deduced amount for each month.Last December, I pay 40,000 yen ‘Furusato Tax’ and get all the gifts around March, on top of that this upcoming tax year I will get 38,000 yen deduction. All the gifts are great! I got 2 kg of A5 beef steak, 6 unagi and a box of sausage.Good luck and follow my blog 🙂 …continue reading