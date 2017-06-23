New heights for ASEAN–China commercial diplomacy in aviation

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Alan Khee-Jin Tan, NUS In 2010 ASEAN and China concluded an air transport agreement to establish a liberalised market access regime for both sides’ airlines. Yet the benefits from the arrangement were unbalanced, with China making much bigger gains in access than the ASEAN states. A closer look at this imbalance makes clear the need for a true single market in aviation across ASEAN.The seventh-freedom right is a key to allowing ASEAN airlines reap the benefits of China traffic. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-400×257.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-600×386.jpg” title=”The seventh-freedom right is a key to allowing ASEAN airlines reap the benefits of China traffic. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-400×257.jpg” alt=”The seventh-freedom right is a key to allowing ASEAN airlines reap the benefits of China traffic. (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su).” width=”400″ height=”257″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-400×257.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-150×97.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-768×494.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-600×386.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-300×193.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-100×64.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-Tan-A-500×322.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> The ASEAN states had attempted to negotiate as a bloc to increase their bargaining position against China. Up to this point, market access had been governed by bilateral agreements between the individual ASEAN states and China. These agreements typically imposed strict caps on the number of flights or types of aircraft operated by each party’s airlines in the other’s market. The 2010 ASEAN–China Air Transport Agreement (ATA) relaxed these restrictions in line with the progressive liberalisation of airline market access worldwide. Because there are multiple actors in the ASEAN–China game, each ASEAN state’s aviation relationship with China depends not only on its bilateral dealings with China but also those with the other ASEAN states. Along the way, ‘satisficing’ arrangements, which suffice but are barely satisfactory, have come to be accepted, reflecting the realities of the political imbalance between ASEAN and China. The ATA paved the way for the abolition of all capacity, frequency and aircraft-type restrictions on point-to-point routes between …continue reading