One in five Japanese have recently used a launderette

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks With the rainy season starting, and given that drying clothes on one’s balcony is common, but washing machines with drier functions are relatively rare, this seems an ideal time to ask about usage of launderettes, in a survey conducted by Orange Page, a recipie magazine aimed at housewives in their thirties and forties. I’ve not been to a launderette per se, but a couple of months ago in a hotel I used their laundry corner, where they had what looked like souped-up domestic Sharp machines that not just both washed and dried but also automatically added powder and softener. Here’s a rather grim-looking launderette: Research results Q1: Have you used a launderette in the last year? (Sample size=1,190) Yes (to SQ) 20.3% No 79.7% When asked about their image of launderettes, the top three reasons from users of them according to Q1 were that one can wash a large load all at once, 56.6%, convenience, 41.7% and cheaper than sending them to the cleaners, 39.7%. From non-users, the top three reasons were that one can wash a large load all at once, 43.4%, a bother to go to one, 40.9%, and a feeling of uncleanliness, 37.7% Q1SQ: Why do you use a launderette? (Sample size=242, multiple answer, top five) Can wash large items that are difficult to do at home 66.5% Cheaper than sending items to a cleaner 30.2% Can wash and dry clothes on rainy days 28.9% Can wash a large load at once 23.1% Quick 16.9% Q2: What concerns you regarding washing clothes during the rainy season? (Sample size=1,190, multiple answer) Takes time to dry clothes 73.7% Smell of drip-drying washing inside 65.6% Cannot get clothes completely dry 50.7% Mold growth encouraged by drip-drying inside 49.7% Damp atmosphere due to drip-drying washing inside 49.2% Cannot wash big items like blankets 45.8% Eletricity bill for air conditioner, dehumidifier 22.9% Other 1.6% Demographics Between the 27th of April and the 7th of May 2015 1,190 members of the Orange Page monitor group completed a private …continue reading