Renai Boukun Episode 12 Final Impression

Source: Spark Blog On this episode, Seiji and Yuzu goes Heaven and then Hell. Later, they find Guri and try to get her back. So the finale wasn’t that bad for a parody harem anime. Also it was to see Seiji and his friends explore some of Hell. Other than that, I actually wanted Guri to stay in her demon form since I find here angel form is kinda terrible looking. The series was okay in general and I’m not looking forward for a second season. Overall, funny finale and more plot twists. Conclusion: Funny finale and more plot twists. …continue reading