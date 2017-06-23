|
The best thing in life?
I’ve had a little time to think this week. Probably doesn’t hurt that this is my view as I am writing this post…
I got really into personal finance about five years ago, just before I started RetireJapan. It has transformed my life for the better in all sorts of ways.
If I had to choose one thing that has made a difference though, it would be 余裕 (yoyuu), or slack.
I think the highlighted definition works well: the loose or unused part. For me personal finance is mainly about security and freedom. But mostly freedom.
And a huge part of freedom is having slack, whether some time in your day or money in the bank, not being 100% committed has to be one of the great luxuries in life.
There are several steps to this in terms of money: