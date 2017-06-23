Surfing, Serenity and Stories: The charm of Shimoda

Source: city-cost.com As an archipelagic nation with thousands of islands, it is not difficult to come across water in Japan. When paired with the scenic nature and vibrant culture of Japan, the coastlines can provide some of the best spots in the world. Naturally, everybody has their own favorite spot by the water–mine just happens to be Shimoda.Located at the tip of the Izu peninsula in Shizuoka prefecture, Shimoda is tops in my book for three key reasons:Surfing:Japan has some excellent gems of surfing spots, and the path to Shimoda is lined with beaches, each with different breaks, which means that you can almost always find some place to surf. Depending on when you go, you will not have to fight for a spot on the break, either.Serenity:So much serenity…Shimoda’s combination of hills, beaches, and wonderful climate yield a place that offers much for those seeking to escape the stresses of the urban jungle. Whether it’s snoozing on a clean, beautiful beach, or taking a nature walk through the forests, Shimoda has much to offer all travelers.One of the best ways to enjoy the serenity in Shimoda is to stay in a ryokan there. If you do, be sure to select an option that includes dinner. It can be pricey, but the fresh seafood and vegetables (fresh wasabi grown just up the road, too) make for some of the best meals you’ll have in Japan.For the serenity, Shimoda is best visited in the late spring time to enjoy the blossoming and fragrant flowers and summer, when you can enjoy the vast ajisai, or hydrangeas, that flank the narrow pathways and trails throughout the town.Stories:As an American living in Japan, I have always felt a deep interest with the heritage of the U.S.-Japan relationship, and it formally began …continue reading