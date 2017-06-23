T-Kimono: Scandinavian Style Meets Japanese Traditional Clothing

Source: Spoon & Tamago For years Westerners have experimented with wearing traditional Japanese clothing like the kimono and jinbei. The results have, at best, been mixed. Let’s just say that it takes a certain type of non-Japanese man or women to wear a kimono without looking out of place. I for one, have never even felt the urge to try, that is until my recent encounter with the T-Kimono. designer and tailor T. Michael (left) and Takayuki Yajima, director of Y.& Sons The T-Kimono is a collaboration between Norwegian tailor and designer T-Michael and Japanese company Y. & Sons. T-Michael is one of the masterminds behind Norwegian Rain, a successful bespoke fashion brand that specializes in waterproof outerwear (the brand actually attributes Japan as a major influence and says that their first ever order was from a shop in Tokyo). Y. & Sons is an offshoot of major Kimono retailer Yamato, and is distinguished by their efforts to modernize the kimono for a younger, hipper, male audience. They began operating in 2015 and currently have a shop in Tokyo. The T-Kimono is a wool-suit kimono that was developed in collaboration between T-Michael and Y. & Sons. The line of kimonos debuted at Pitti Uomo earlier this year. The fabric features a heavy flannel cloth with a mono stripe running through the entire length. Suits are known for their tailored, structural curves; kimono’s are known for their untailored straight lines. The objective of creating beautiful drapery around the body is very similar to …continue reading