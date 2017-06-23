The Only Gaijin in the Village: War and Peace

Source: Gaijin Pot Chapter 4: War and Peace Spring made us glad I’d clarified the existential status of my trees with Maeda-san (see Chapter 1). Three fully-grown cherry blossom trees opened, doing a better job of reaching the end of March than Caesar, thanks to the hand that stayed my blade. Other trees, whose names and genus I have yet to commit to memory so that I refer to them in the same nomenclature I reserve for cars — the pink one, the yellow one, the white one, the five-door hybrid — blossomed alongside like backing singers trying their best to take center stage but forever destined to be mere Supremes behind the sakura’s Diana Ross. Cherry blossoms, long the go-to image for poets who can count to 17 and consider the transitory nature of life at the same time, mean something far deeper and more philosophical in modern Japan: hanami. A blooming party to celebrate the blooming season. Nothing says “spring in Japan” like getting blindly drunk on a blue tarp in the park. In our garden, we eschewed the tarpaulin partly because I didn’t want the place to look like a homeless village below a highway flyover and (mainly) because it was acting as a bright, blue plastic weedkiller while I prepared a new vegetable patch to augment the ones already stuffed with dying and growth-restricted veggies. I built a fire pit. There was a half-hearted attempt at one when we moved in — a hole in the ground with a couple of rocks around it — as pathetic as if a group of sloth druids had considered building their nascent civilization a Stonehenge then gave up and climbed into the trees for a good, long hang. I filled that in and planted a pine seedling on top and started again in …continue reading