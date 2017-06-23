UN abandons democracy in Asia

Author: Jorge Carrillo-Rodriguez, Bangkok

The UN’s development agencies frequently operate in a political minefield. Stuck between the zealously guarded sovereignty of member states and the need to spur structural transformations, these agencies tread carefully. But they still push, albeit timidly, for democratic values such as participation, civic engagement, accountability and broad citizenship. Until now.

It seems that the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has decided that democracy is not necessary.Nine pro-democracy activists charged with unlawful assembly chant slogans outside a court in Hong Kong, China 5 May 2017. Banner reads “Shame to political persecution”. (Photo: Reuters/Bobby Yip).

ESCAP, based in Bangkok, is the development arm of the UN for the Asia Pacific region. It plays an essential role in the regional implementation of global agreements, conventions and agendas while supporting member countries in their development goals. The 2017 edition of the Economic and Social Survey — ESCAP’s flagship publication — contains a chapter analysing how governance affects development, and it is here that ESCAP parts ways with democracy.

For its interpretation of governance, ESCAP decided to reject well-established definitions from the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) because they 'include political dimensions, relating implicitly to democratic accountability'. ESCAP's reframing of governance as non-political