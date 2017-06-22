Work and Play

Source: Temple University Japan One of the many bridges leading into the Imperial Palace This week I spent a lot of my time doing school work and internship work. However, I did still find time to go out and explore new areas of Tokyo I haven’t been to before. My friends and I ventured out to Ginza to go to the Museum of Modern Art Tokyo. Along the way, we stumbled upon the Imperial Palace! We didn’t even realize it until we had gotten inside and read some information panels. View from outside the Palace The views from inside and outside the palace were equally stunning. What amazes me the most is how something so traditionally Japanese looking stands amongst the tall skyscrapers of modern day Tokyo. A rare candid shot of me outside the Imperial Palace. Photo Credit: Ariel Kovlakas We spent some time walking through the palace grounds and the perimeter. While taking candid shots of all of my friends, one of them got this picture of me. Candid photos of me are rare since I’m usually the one behind the camera, so it was nice to see this one (I also sent this to my mom). Discounted student tickets into the Modern Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo! After exploring the Imperial Palace, our little group headed over …continue reading