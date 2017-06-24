Saturday morning coffee and pancakes

Source: city-cost.com Going out for breakfast on weekends is something I love doing – but a lot of places here in Japan aren’t open all that early, making it hard to get out and start your day off right! One place locally that I love to visit is Hoshino Coffee. My local store opens at 8am on a Saturday, so it’s the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat before getting started with weekend errands and chores. And what better way to fuel up than with some delicious pancakes?!Their souffle style pancakes are my favorite, and often they have seasonal variations of them too (for instance, when it was strawberry season they had an amazing strawberry variety!)Since Hoshino is a chain, you can find them in a lot of places, whether you’re here in Japan as a tourist or you’re living here. Either way, their food is great, their prices are reasonable, and if you have kids they are also very child friendly. If you like delicious pancakes and need your caffeine fix to get your day started, I’d recommend stopping into one of their locations! …continue reading