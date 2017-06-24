South Asian countries building connections

Author: Prabir De, Research and Information System for Developing Countries

The Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal (BBIN) sub-regional grouping has realised that narrowing connectivity gaps is a must for facilitating regional trade. Improved connectivity, which the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is only making slow progress on, is essential to providing cheaper access to goods and services, creating more jobs and ultimately helping to alleviate poverty at a faster rate.

The BBIN initiative, as such, has emphasised building connectivity from its beginning. Its vision involves increasing trade and cooperation within eastern South Asia, ensuring faster movements of goods and people, building sustainable development through water resource management and striving for climate protection.

Vehicles are seen at Kawran Bazar roundabout in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 22, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-600×400.jpg” title=”Vehicles are seen at Kawran Bazar roundabout in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 22, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-400×267.jpg” alt=”Vehicles are seen at Kawran Bazar roundabout in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 22, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Mohammad Ponir Hossain)” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-600×400.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-100×67.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS188ES-1-500×333.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

BBIN countries have relatively open economies and, with the exception of Nepal, trade openness has been consistently rising for two decades. This trend has been influenced by recent growth in the Indian economy and its unilateral removal of tariffs and sensitive list items for the least developed countries in recent years. Since a large part of BBIN’s trade is India-centric, any improvements in connectivity and trade facilitation with India should improve the overall competitiveness of BBIN and provide better market access to the Indian Market for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.

But the reality is that BBIN countries are yet to connect with each other through a comprehensive trade facilitation and connectivity measure due to …continue reading