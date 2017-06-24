Will the Qatar crisis engulf India as well?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Ashok Sajjanhar, Institute of Global Studies A political earthquake shook the Persian Gulf and its neighbours on 5 June 2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt all severed links with Qatar, a member of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). These countries were soon joined by Libya, Yemen and the Maldives. Kuwait and Oman, the other two members of GCC, refused to follow Saudi Arabia’s lead. Saudi Arabia declared that it had made the decision because of Qatar’s ‘embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilising the region’, including the Muslim Brotherhood, al-Qaeda, the so-called Islamic State (IS) and groups supported by Iran. This sounds strange (to put in mildly) because Saudi Arabia can be accused of similar or worse crimes, including in the ongoing Syrian conflict. Qatar vehemently denies that it supports terrorism, arguing that it has assisted the United States in the War on Terror and in the ongoing military intervention against ISIS. Indias Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) talks to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to receive Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (unseen), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE’s deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi) ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX26FBX-400×253.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX26FBX-600×379.jpg” title=”Indias Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) talks to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they wait to receive Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (unseen), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE’s deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India’s Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX26FBX-400×253.jpg” alt=”Indias Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj (R) talks to India’s Prime …continue reading