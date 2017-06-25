Battling the rainy season funk!

Source: city-cost.com It’s a rainy kind of day today – which is to be expected, I guess, given the time of year. I find that rainy season is one of those times when it’s hard to get motivated – a bit like the depths of winter, when you say “the weather is too dreary to go out”. So I’m really trying to look at the positives that are here right now.I took the picture below this morning, in my garden. The hydrangeas that are prevalent in rainy season definitely bring me some happiness and some color to the day. When I walk around my neighborhood right now there are bushes all around – some pink, some purple, some blue – I just love the flowers.My herbs are also growing like crazy! You can see my rosemary bush behind the hydrangeas in the picture, and it’s growing so big that I’m going to have to trim it back (and I will have loads of clippings). I also have a sage plant that sits behind the rosemary which is getting out of control too. Maybe my neighbors will enjoy some of them…it’s a good way to make new friends, by offering them some goodies!Last year, we were also able to grow tomatoes, basil and cucumbers in our small yard area. That’s one thing I am grateful to the rainy season for – nourishing the soil and my plants. There’s beauty in every season, even if there are elements of the rainy season that are a little bit hard to love. …continue reading