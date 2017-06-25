City to Country - the struggles!

Source: city-cost.com My family and I are currently in the process of moving from the city to the country in Japan. We’ve been in Tokyo the last four years (the first year in the very inner city, the next three in the outer suburbs of Tokyo Prefecture), and now we’re moving to Niigata Prefecture for the next three.So what’s the big deal, you might be asking?There are definitely some nerves on my part, going from this…To this.Now don’t get me wrong. I’ve lived in more rural parts of the world before – in my home country I was in a small-ish town before I moved overseas. But in a country that isn’t mine (although I love it like it is!) where I have the language capability of a three year old (at best) I’m a little intimidated about how life will be.How will I make friends?How easy will it be getting to a doctor? A dentist? The supermarket?(That all sounds crazy, maybe – but we will be living in the middle of snow country – and driving in the snow scares me!)In Tokyo I think it’s easy enough to get by pretty simply as an expat, even if you don’t speak Japanese. You’ve got a ton of people all in the same boat living overseas, so making friends is relatively easy – get a couple of shared interests, and bam – instant besties. I’ve got multiple different international supermarkets a short drive from my home, and even international clothes retailers like H&M, Zara and Gap. What am I going to do in the boonies?I’m excited for a change, but there’s still a level of unknown about it all – we still have to finalize a place to live (house hunting out here also seems way more difficult than anywhere else I’ve lived!) …continue reading