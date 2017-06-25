Confessions & Confusions: Changing Parenting Style Is A Cure

Source: savvytokyo.com I recently surveyed other foster/adoptive families regarding common things we go through. For this month’s column, I’d like to discuss two themes that arose in the survey in regard to children with learning or behavioral disabilities: parents being accused of not showing enough love for their children and parents being asked to keep their children on medication. I have been through both in Japan and have found those to be some of the most challenging issues for foster parents. “You’re not showing enough love” As I wrote in an earlier article, a teacher at Natsumi’s school initially accused my husband and me of not showing Natsumi enough love and that’s why she was acting out at school. At that time, she was still in the “testing” phase of our relationship, pushing us to see if we were serious about caring for her. She did this by screaming, fighting, throwing things, and stealing. She had troubles at school, too, and was fighting with other children there. We were desperate to show our love for her at that time, but she wouldn’t let us anywhere near her. Unfortunately, I am not the only foster parent to have had such an unpleasant experience. Through the survey, at least one other parent (out of seven in total) told me that her children’s ADHD and learning disabilities were blamed on the home environment. A different parent was even asked by hospital staff, “What are you doing to her?” Learning disabilities and ADHD weren’t recognized as categories of disability in Japan until 2006. Before that, children with disabilities were either segregated from other students or sent to special schools for children with disabilities. Parents advocating for inclusion surely had difficulties when coming up against teachers and other seniors in the social hierarchy, who may have disagreed with …continue reading