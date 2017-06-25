Is the TPP a sleeping beauty or an organ donor?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Gary Hawke, VUW Will the work that went into negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) go to waste? There are two approaches the remaining members can take. Useful parts of the TPP can be uplifted and transplanted into other agreements. Or the trade agreement can be seen as a sleeping beauty — or better yet, a modern woman who needs no prince but who will wake up and get on with it. The TPP cannot be revived as drafted. The agreement cannot come into force unless ratified within two years by economies that constitute 85 per cent of the total GDP of the 12 members. This makes ratification by the United States and Japan indispensable. While President Trump is not noted for consistency of purpose, the prospect that he will not only reverse his stance on the TPP but also secure Congressional approval within two years is surely nil. Revival of the TPP therefore depends on the 11 other members — that includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam — agreeing to revise the ratification clause and approve an amended agreement. Japan and New Zealand, with some support from Australia, have advocated that approach. Economic modelling suggests that a TPP-11 would benefit participants, although the amount of welfare gained varies among countries. Reducing barriers to sharing resources usually produces gains and so the result is not surprising. Nor is it powerful. Each participant has to look at who in its community gains and who loses by implementing the trade agreement and ask whether the political battle for ratification is worthwhile. Governments that ‘sold’ the TPP on the basis of access to the US market, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, are especially challenged. Every participant is now likely to look at the agreement and say there …continue reading