Japan News This Week 25 June 2017

|
今週の日本
Japan Says Deadly Ship Collision Happened Earlier Than Reported
Ireland score seven tries in thumping 50-22 win over Japan
Kake scandal continues to plague Abe administration with discovery of new doc
Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market to finally move home, says governor
End Game for Japan’s Construction State – The Linear (Maglev) Shinkansen and Abenomics
Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog
Statistics
2017 World Press Freedom Index (#1 is the most free press)
1) Norway
40) United Kingdom
43) USA
63) South Korea
72) Japan
Sources: Reporters Without Borders