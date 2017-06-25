Japan News This Week 25 June 2017

今週の日本

Japan Says Deadly Ship Collision Happened Earlier Than Reported

New York Times

Ireland score seven tries in thumping 50-22 win over Japan

BBC

Kake scandal continues to plague Abe administration with discovery of new doc

The Mainichi

Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market to finally move home, says governor

Guardian

End Game for Japan’s Construction State – The Linear (Maglev) Shinkansen and Abenomics

Japan Focus

Statistics

2017 World Press Freedom Index (#1 is the most free press)

1) Norway

2) Sweden

3) Finland

4) Denmark

5 Netherlands

6) Costa Rica

7) Switzerland

8) Jamaica

9) Belgium

10) Iceland

40) United Kingdom

43) USA

63) South Korea

72) Japan

Sources: Reporters Without Borders

