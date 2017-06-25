Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Japan News This Week 25 June 2017

Japan News.

今週の日本

Japan Says Deadly Ship Collision Happened Earlier Than Reported
New York Times

Ireland score seven tries in thumping 50-22 win over Japan
BBC

Kake scandal continues to plague Abe administration with discovery of new doc
The Mainichi

Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market to finally move home, says governor
Guardian

End Game for Japan’s Construction State – The Linear (Maglev) Shinkansen and Abenomics
Japan Focus

Statistics

2017 World Press Freedom Index (#1 is the most free press)

1) Norway
2) Sweden
3) Finland
4) Denmark
5 Netherlands
6) Costa Rica
7) Switzerland
8) Jamaica
9) Belgium
10) Iceland

40) United Kingdom

43) USA

63) South Korea

72) Japan

Sources: Reporters Without Borders

