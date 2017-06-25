NEWSFLASH: Hiroyuki Tanaka Wins World Top Fork competition in all categories

Source: Japan Subculture Research Center Tokyo, Japan June 25th Hiroyuki Tanaka stunned Japan and the world when he took 1st place in all major categories in the 73rd World Fork and Spoon World Championship (Fork Division), and distinguished himself so greatly in forksmanship that he was awarded the rarely given title of World Top Fork. Ever since the end of World War II, the WFSWC (WTF) has been a celebrated event in this island country. The contestants attempt to eat Western and traditional Japanese food, with Western utensils–the fork and spoon– gracefully, speedily and with panache while never once using or relying upon, O-hashi (chopsticks), the traditional eating utensils of Japan. O-hashi consist of two sticks, often made of wood, with usually tapered ends, and no clearly designated grip. Other nations have chopsticks but only Japan has O-hashi also known as お箸。 The use of knives was abandoned this year as part of Japan’s crackdown on terrorism. Prior to the event, two Okinawan teenagers were arrested for conspiracy to violate Japan’s firearm and sword control laws by bringing a butter knife to the event. The teenagers insist they were merely bringing silverware to an anti-US base protest picnic scheduled in Yoyogi Park. The failed terrorist attempt did not greatly disrupt the event, although security was heightened. Today’s host, LDP Upper House Member, Taro Ahso, a former champion himself, started off the event with the standard greetings. “Welcome everyone to this most wonderful of event. Ever since the US imposed democracy, human rights and popular sovereignty on this nation after crushing us in our brave attempts to liberate Asia from the White Peril, we have struggled with Western tradition—but as the years go by, we have adapted and we have flourished. I would argue the boys and girls you see here today eat with fork and knife …continue reading