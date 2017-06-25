Policy and procedure

Source: city-cost.com The absolute most frustrating thing in Japan that I have had to learn to just deal with is procedure and policy. Now mind, I realize that this is in every country, but Japan has a special degree of just how finicky bureaucracy and policy can be played into daily life. Like with the anecdote about my doctors visit here, assumed policy played a big role in deciding wether my children got to go to school or not. One went to the doctor, so could go to school, the other had not therefore had to stay home. A doctor’s note permitting either of them wasn’t required, I’m guessing because the rule saying that the doctor was needed wasn’t really something that the school or the government had set, it was just what the school nurse had assumed. The key word here is assumed. Policy is held higher than actual safety comfort and efficiency, even if that policy is only just an assumed rule or guideline. There are many other occasions in Japan that I’ve encountered frustration and dismay because things are just done a certain way because that’s how they have been done. At work.There is some unwritten rule that no one uses their paid leave at school unless it’s outside of the class time .The only exception is if they are sick, then they will use their paid leave. This is strange because teachers are given sick leave, however they will automatically assume you want to deduct from your paid leave to take a day off to go to the doctor unless specifically told otherwise. Why? Because that’s what everyone does. This one is strange because technically it’s against policy. You should be using vacation time for vacation and sick leave for …continue reading