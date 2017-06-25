Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Women’s overdone ultraviolet blocking techniques

With summer coming up, goo Ranking took a look at what ultraviolet blocking techniques turn people right off. As is usual for these questionnaires, people selected the worst from a list of options.

I think the long black sleeve-like arm covers are the worst, followed by (shh, my wife does it too) those who won’t even go onto the balcony for five minutes without rubbing it on everywhere. I am hopelessly pale with next to no melanin to protect me, yet I manage to survive a 15 minute walk from the train station to work without getting burnt to a crisp.

Anyway, here is some essential advice when choosing sunglasses:

Ranking results

Q: What overdone ultraviolet blocking techniques by women turn you right off? (Sample size=500)

Rank Votes
1 I can barely tell if it’s a woman underneath a huge floppy hat and sunglasses 89
2 Her face glows white from over-application of sun block 79
3 She doesn’t tidy up her parasol in crowded spaces, instead pokes everyone with it 75
4= She smells from over-application of sun-block 69
4= Whilst wearing her swimsuit at the pool she uses her parasol 69
6 Even in midsummer she never fails to wear black tights or long socks 67
7 To prevent her scalp getting burnt she applies sun block to her hair roots 60
8 Although it’s midsummer, she wears unsexy long sleeves and long trousers 59
9 Even though a long-sleeved cardigan would suffice, she wears a sleeveless number plus arm covers 58
10 Even her underwear is ultraviolet blocking 56
11 She only walks on shadowed streets, and sprints between breaks in the shade 52
12 Even in midsummer she has her neck wrapped in a scarf 49
13 To avoid sunlight she doesn’t leave her house 48
14 She uses sun block even in midwinter 42
15 She nags her boyfriend, husband about him too using ultraviolet protection 39
16 She wants an equally pale boyfriend 37
17= When riding a bicycle she wears a full-face sun visor 33
17= Her application of sun block is so uneven there are blotchy patches everywhere 33
17= Her utterly …continue reading
    