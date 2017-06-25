Women’s overdone ultraviolet blocking techniques

With summer coming up, goo Ranking took a look at what ultraviolet blocking techniques turn people right off. As is usual for these questionnaires, people selected the worst from a list of options.

I think the long black sleeve-like arm covers are the worst, followed by (shh, my wife does it too) those who won’t even go onto the balcony for five minutes without rubbing it on everywhere. I am hopelessly pale with next to no melanin to protect me, yet I manage to survive a 15 minute walk from the train station to work without getting burnt to a crisp.

Anyway, here is some essential advice when choosing sunglasses:

