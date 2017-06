Source: Spark Blog Recently, Your Smile Beyond Twilight got released on Steam. The game is a short Chinese visual novel about a young man who lost his job and regrets visiting his father since he’s dead. Current special 30% off release price is $1.39 or ¥‎155 until June 30. For more details, check out the store page. Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/653950/ Official Website: http://the9thday.net/ …continue reading