2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back each week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. Customer Service (Tochigi) English: Native level

Japanese: Ability highly valued

¥3.0M~ ¥4.0M / Year

Must currently reside in Japan. HobbyLink, a retail toy and figurine company located in Tochigi prefecture, is looking for native-English customer service staff. Highly valued skills and experience: Online retail marketing or merchandising, community and forum management, graphic or web design, as well as content development skills for social media platforms. Apply Business Development Director (Tokyo) English/Japanese: Fluent

5 years experience in sales or business development

Must currently reside in Japan Rebagg is seeking a B2B business development director to work within the business development team to drive sales through business to business channels. Candidates with experience in luxury and fashion sales or business development experience will be highly valued. Apply Project Manager (Tokyo or Tochigi) English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

3-5 years experience in construction, production, or manufacturing Bouygues Energies & Services Japan, a construction company, is looking for a dynamic on-and-off-site project manager, based in either Tochigi Prefecture or Tokyo. In the position, you will oversee a small crew of on-site workers and handle duties in both Tokyo and Tochigi. A technical university degree is required. Apply Business Development Manager (Tokyo) English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Must currently reside in Japan

¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month RSK is looking for a business development manager for its new business ventures targeting foreigners in Japan. Ideal candidates will be: passionate about Japan, business-oriented and able to leverage their experience and …continue reading