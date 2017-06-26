Blogs  >  JOBS

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

Customer Service (Tochigi)

  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Ability highly valued
  • ¥3.0M~ ¥4.0M / Year
  • Must currently reside in Japan.

HobbyLink, a retail toy and figurine company located in Tochigi prefecture, is looking for native-English customer service staff. Highly valued skills and experience: Online retail marketing or merchandising, community and forum management, graphic or web design, as well as content development skills for social media platforms.

Business Development Director (Tokyo)

  • English/Japanese: Fluent
  • 5 years experience in sales or business development
  • Must currently reside in Japan

Rebagg is seeking a B2B business development director to work within the business development team to drive sales through business to business channels. Candidates with experience in luxury and fashion sales or business development experience will be highly valued.

Project Manager (Tokyo or Tochigi)

  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • 3-5 years experience in construction, production, or manufacturing

Bouygues Energies & Services Japan, a construction company, is looking for a dynamic on-and-off-site project manager, based in either Tochigi Prefecture or Tokyo. In the position, you will oversee a small crew of on-site workers and handle duties in both Tokyo and Tochigi. A technical university degree is required.

Business Development Manager (Tokyo)

  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Must currently reside in Japan
  • ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

RSK is looking for a business development manager for its new business ventures targeting foreigners in Japan. Ideal candidates will be: passionate about Japan, business-oriented and able to leverage their experience and

    