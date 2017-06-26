2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

|
Customer Service (Tochigi)
HobbyLink, a retail toy and figurine company located in Tochigi prefecture, is looking for native-English customer service staff. Highly valued skills and experience: Online retail marketing or merchandising, community and forum management, graphic or web design, as well as content development skills for social media platforms.
Business Development Director (Tokyo)
Rebagg is seeking a B2B business development director to work within the business development team to drive sales through business to business channels. Candidates with experience in luxury and fashion sales or business development experience will be highly valued.
Project Manager (Tokyo or Tochigi)
Bouygues Energies & Services Japan, a construction company, is looking for a dynamic on-and-off-site project manager, based in either Tochigi Prefecture or Tokyo. In the position, you will oversee a small crew of on-site workers and handle duties in both Tokyo and Tochigi. A technical university degree is required.
Business Development Manager (Tokyo)
RSK is looking for a business development manager for its new business ventures targeting foreigners in Japan. Ideal candidates will be: passionate about Japan, business-oriented and able to leverage their experience and …continue reading