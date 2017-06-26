Can Koike conquer the capital?

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Michael Cucek, Temple University Japan On 2 July the voters of metropolitan Tokyo go to the polls to elect a new prefectural assembly. These elections are usually mild affairs, made duller in recent years by the diminished popularity of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP). The current assembly is dominated by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its long-time religious ally Komeito. Together, they have maintained a comfortable working majority which has supported, opposed and summarily dismissed the last two Tokyo governors — as well as pursuing notable pork barrelling. Tokyo Governor and head of Tokyo Citizens First party Yuriko Koike waves to voters atop of a campaign van as election campaign officially kicks off for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, on the street in Tokyo 23 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-400×291.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-600×436.jpg” title=”Tokyo Governor and head of Tokyo Citizens First party Yuriko Koike waves to voters atop of a campaign van as election campaign officially kicks off for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, on the street in Tokyo 23 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-400×291.jpg” alt=”Tokyo Governor and head of Tokyo Citizens First party Yuriko Koike waves to voters atop of a campaign van as election campaign officially kicks off for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, on the street in Tokyo 23 June 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato).” width=”400″ height=”291″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-400×291.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-150×109.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-768×558.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-600×436.jpg 600w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-289×210.jpg 289w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-100×73.jpg 100w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS18AJK-500×363.jpg 500w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> But this unsavoury state of affairs seems about to end. Tokyo’s combative reformist Governor Yuriko Koike has constructed a ticket with major-party defectors and political novices. If it prevails on 2 July it will grant its leader the power to remake Tokyo’s finances, politics and even physical appearance, as well as possibly destabilise the balance of forces on the …continue reading