Down by the river

Source: city-cost.com My favorite place near the water in this island country isn’t the ocean. Next month is July which is quickly approaching. The weather has been crazy cool but one thing we can always count on is the heat in July. It will be full on summer by then. It will be hot. Everyone will want to go to the beach. Japan even has a lovely holiday for it, Umi no Hi (Ocean day). But the ocean is big and deep and vast. It kinda terrifies me. Also the few beaches I have been to in Japan have been either extremely crowded and/or extremely polluted(Ishikawa ken)(Enoshima)and while it’s cool to look and see what things you can scavenge from beach combing, there’s just somewhere better that I would prefer to cool off during the summer. You don’t even need to get into the water to chill out because the temperature of the air is often a few degrees lower than sea level. I’m talking about going up in the mountains. Lakes and streams can provide you with ample water play. Here in Gunma prefecture, climbing out of the heat can be just a car ride away. You go too far and you might even get snow during the early parts of summer. But that melting snow runoff is blissful when you’ve been sweating a bathtub full in the summer heat.Up past the old town I lived in, if you follow the main road up into the valley of the mountains, there is a dam built on the Kiryu river. The reservoir it creates has an outstanding view when crossing the top of the dam. I may be partial to this place because it is the spot where my husband and I had our first date, but it truly is a gorgeous …continue reading