Fuji Rock and the summer’s best music festivals 2017

Source: japaninfoswap.com https://www.flickr.com/photos/danepstein/1349904366/ ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock-300×200.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock-500×333.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock.jpg” alt=”” width=”650″ height=”433″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock.jpg 650w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock-300×200.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock-500×333.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Bjork-Fuji-Rock-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 650px) 100vw, 650px”> The summer is here and for some people that means getting together with friends, family, and complete strangers, standing in a field and watching some of your favorite bands play live. Yes, summer means music festival season and in Japan we have one of the world’s best. We are talking about Fuji Rock Festival. What is Fuji Rock Festival? Fuji Rock Festival is a three day music festival that has been held annually since 1997, and this year it will be on July 28-30. The festival’s name comes from the famous Mt. Fuji, the base of where the first festival was held. Although after the first year, it has been held at Naeba Ski Resort in Yuzawa Niigata with up to 100,000 people attending. The festival site has seven main stages with some minor stages dotted around, showing a mix of Japanese and international acts ranging from underground artists to behemoth superbands. Who is Playing Fuji Rock Festival 2017? As always Fuji Rock 2017 is a wildly eclectic event with music to push the buttons (or pluck the strings) of any music enthusiast, though it has to be said that there is a distinctively ‘naughties’ vibe going on this year. Friday is perhaps the rockiest day of the weekend with British band Catfish and the Bottlemen bringing their distinct brand of Oasis revivalism to the White Stage, where they will be followed by immense tubthumpers Queens of the Stone Age. Keep an eye out for the unleashing of material from their new album ‘Villans’. Things are getting a little less sweaty on the Green Stage where Japanese indie-pop heartthrobs RADWIMPS will be prompting the biggest singalong of the day with their ubiquitous hit Zenzenzense. Things begin …continue reading