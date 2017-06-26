The next chapter for the Trans-Pacific Partnership

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Editors, East Asia Forum The future of trade and cross border commerce in Asia and the Pacific and the US role in Asia’s economy were put in doubt by Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) economic agreement. The TPP was the economic arm of President Obama’s pivot to Asia. It was also supposed to set the rules and standards of trade in Asia and for the world. It is no surprise then, that some of the remaining 11 members of the TPP are trying to save the agreement even without US participation. A lot of political capital was expended in negotiating the TPP and countries are looking for ways to maintain the momentum of economic integration. Leading the push for a TPP 11, or TPP minus the United States, are Japan and New Zealand, and to a lesser extent Australia. Can the rest of the grouping that includes Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam forge an agreement out of what remains of the TPP? If they do, it will be TPP in name only. Without the United States it will have to be a different agreement in structure and character. The United States accounts for 69 per cent of the combined GDP of the TPP countries. The agreement was largely negotiated as a hub and spokes deal between the US and the other 11 members bilaterally. And now the hub has fallen out the bottom. For some members of the arrangement, like Vietnam and Malaysia, the biggest selling point was greater US market access at the expense of competitors outside the arrangement. The bargain involved acceptance of US rules and standards (that were more suited to advanced economies) in exchange for preferential access over competitors …continue reading