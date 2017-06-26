This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

Arto Lindsay

From Brazilian rhythms to sacred Shinto rites to VR hackathons, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan! If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Brazilian-American rhythms

Arto Lindsay The Brazilian-American guitarist, singer, producer and experimental composer has just released a new album, “Cuidado Madame,” his first since 2004. The album is titled after an infamous 1970 Julio Bressane film about oppressed housemaids revolting against and brutally murdering their mistresses. The literal translation is “Careful, Madame.” Date June 26 Time 7:30 p.m. Location Shangri-La, Osaka – Map Fee ¥8,000 More Info

Tuesday: Modernist giant

Collection Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) was one of the 20th century’s most important European sculptors. Initially, the artist admired African and Oceanic sculpture, cubism and the surrealist movement, which he joined in the late 1920s. Then, in 1935, he began working with models to develop his own unique creative style. Drawing primarily on the collection of the Fondation Maeght in southern France, this exhibition offers a full-scale retrospective of Giacometti’s career, with 132 works including sculptures, oil paintings, sketches and prints. Date June 27-Sep. 4 Time 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Location The National Art Center, Tokyo – Map Fee ¥1,600 More Info

Wednesday: NYC underground