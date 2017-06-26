This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

|
Arto Lindsay
The Brazilian-American guitarist, singer, producer and experimental composer has just released a new album, “Cuidado Madame,” his first since 2004. The album is titled after an infamous 1970 Julio Bressane film about oppressed housemaids revolting against and brutally murdering their mistresses. The literal translation is “Careful, Madame.”
Monday: Brazilian-American rhythms
Tuesday: Modernist giant
Photo by The Dog
Collection Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght
Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) was one of the 20th century’s most important European sculptors. Initially, the artist admired African and Oceanic sculpture, cubism and the surrealist movement, which he joined in the late 1920s. Then, in 1935, he began working with models to develop his own unique creative style. Drawing primarily on the collection of the Fondation Maeght in southern France, this exhibition offers a full-scale retrospective of Giacometti’s career, with 132 works including sculptures, oil paintings, sketches and prints.
Wednesday: NYC underground
Venus X
Called “one of the bravest female performers” by M.I.A., Venus X makes her way to Tokyo’s Contact, a venue in Shibuya. In 2009, Venus X launched “GHE20G0TH1K” in NYC, which quickly became a hit party. The boundary-smashing DJ/impresario …continue reading