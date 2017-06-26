Blogs  >  SOCIETY

This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

Source: Gaijin Pot
arto-lindsay

Arto Lindsay

The Brazilian-American guitarist, singer, producer and experimental composer has just released a new album, “Cuidado Madame,” his first since 2004. The album is titled after an infamous 1970 Julio Bressane film about oppressed housemaids revolting against and brutally murdering their mistresses. The literal translation is “Careful, Madame.”

From Brazilian rhythms to sacred Shinto rites to VR hackathons, there’s something for everyone this week in Japan! If you’re doing something cool, leave us a comment or send us an email to have your event listed.

Monday: Brazilian-American rhythms

Arto Lindsay

The Brazilian-American guitarist, singer, producer and experimental composer has just released a new album, “Cuidado Madame,” his first since 2004. The album is titled after an infamous 1970 Julio Bressane film about oppressed housemaids revolting against and brutally murdering their mistresses. The literal translation is “Careful, Madame.”

Date
June 26
Time
7:30 p.m.
Location
Shangri-La, Osaka – Map
Fee
¥8,000

More Info

Tuesday: Modernist giant

GiacomettiPhoto by The Dog

Collection Fondation Marguerite et Aimé Maeght

Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) was one of the 20th century’s most important European sculptors. Initially, the artist admired African and Oceanic sculpture, cubism and the surrealist movement, which he joined in the late 1920s. Then, in 1935, he began working with models to develop his own unique creative style. Drawing primarily on the collection of the Fondation Maeght in southern France, this exhibition offers a full-scale retrospective of Giacometti’s career, with 132 works including sculptures, oil paintings, sketches and prints.

Date
June 27-Sep. 4
Time
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Location
The National Art Center, Tokyo – Map
Fee
¥1,600

More Info

Wednesday: NYC underground

Venus X

Venus X

Called “one of the bravest female performers” by M.I.A., Venus X makes her way to Tokyo’s Contact, a venue in Shibuya. In 2009, Venus X launched “GHE20G0TH1K” in NYC, which quickly became a hit party. The boundary-smashing DJ/impresario …continue reading

    