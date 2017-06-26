This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Source: savvytokyo.com Go Green! Yoyogi Park’s Earth Garden Summer Time to reunite with Tokyo’s ecologists and hippies for the summer edition of Earth Garden! Boasting a great selection of handmade crafts and organic foods, this eco-conscious festival is one outdoor event everyone will enjoy. Workshops, talk sessions and live stage performances will also keep you entertained as you stroll down the lively market. Bring your own cup and plate to promote the eco-friendly lifestyle. Date SAT, JULY 1 – SUN, JULY 2, 2017 Time 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. (SATURDAY), 10 A.M.-5 P.M. (SUNDAY) Location YOYOGI PARK EVENT SPACE, 2-3 JINGUMAE, SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO Fee Free More Info © Photo by TOKYO TOWER

Count The Stars Tokyo Tower’s Milky Way Illumination Imagine watching the Milky Way spread out across the summer night sky. This weekend, follow the 600-step star studded outer staircase up to Tokyo Tower’s main observatory for a 360-degree Milky Way illumination. Inspired by the Tanabata legend love story, this is the perfect place to take that special someone out this summer. Date Now through Sun, Sep 3, 2017 Time 9 a.m.-11 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m. (outer staircase light up) Location Tokyo Tower, First floor of main observatory, 4-2-8, Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo Fee ¥900 (Adults), ¥500 (Junior high and primary school), ¥400 (Under four) More Info

Bloom In Sea Flower Aquarium by Naked Watch the lushest flowers bloom under the sea for a grand visual celebration of life and beauty. The highlight of the event will be the two dolphin performances, which combine extravagant light shows, flower illuminations …continue reading