This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Go Green!

Yoyogi Park’s Earth Garden Summer

Time to reunite with Tokyo’s ecologists and hippies for the summer edition of Earth Garden! Boasting a great selection of handmade crafts and organic foods, this eco-conscious festival is one outdoor event everyone will enjoy. Workshops, talk sessions and live stage performances will also keep you entertained as you stroll down the lively market. Bring your own cup and plate to promote the eco-friendly lifestyle.

Date
SAT, JULY 1 – SUN, JULY 2, 2017
Time
10 A.M. – 8 P.M. (SATURDAY), 10 A.M.-5 P.M. (SUNDAY)
Location
YOYOGI PARK EVENT SPACE, 2-3 JINGUMAE, SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO
Fee
Free

Count The Stars

Tokyo Tower’s Milky Way Illumination

Imagine watching the Milky Way spread out across the summer night sky. This weekend, follow the 600-step star studded outer staircase up to Tokyo Tower’s main observatory for a 360-degree Milky Way illumination. Inspired by the Tanabata legend love story, this is the perfect place to take that special someone out this summer.

Date
Now through Sun, Sep 3, 2017
Time
9 a.m.-11 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m. (outer staircase light up)
Location
Tokyo Tower, First floor of main observatory, 4-2-8, Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Fee
¥900 (Adults), ¥500 (Junior high and primary school), ¥400 (Under four)

Bloom In Sea

Flower Aquarium by Naked

