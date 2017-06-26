Tomonoura: The Seaside Village of Wolverine and Miyazaki… and Medicinal Sake

Source: japaninfoswap.com By 663highland (Own work) [GFDL, CC-BY-SA-3.0 or CC BY 2.5], via Wikimedia Commons ‘ data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200-300×200.jpg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200-500×334.jpg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200.jpg” alt=”” width=”640″ height=”427″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200.jpg 640w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200-300×200.jpg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200-500×334.jpg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/640px-Tomonoura-hiroshima-12bt3200-150×100.jpg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px”> Summer has officially arrived and the beach and all things cool and refreshing are the flavours of the month. The days are long and the blue skies and sunshine combine to create the perfect conditions for a trip to the seaside. Nowhere is more perfect or picturesque than the sleepy little fishing village of Tomonoura. Not even the longer than average train trip to Fukuyama Station and then the bus ride to Tomounoura can dim your excitement of finally getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life and taking some time out to relax. Although Tomonoura is well-known for other more traditional things, it has recently become famous as the setting for the Hugh Jackman movie, ‘The Wolverine,’ and was also the inspiration for Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film, ‘Ponyo.’ In fact, Miyazaki spent two months living in the village and drawing on the scenery around him to inspire his work. To all the Hugh Jackman fans out there (and by that, I mean the hordes of women!), there is nothing more exciting than standing on the same patch of ground that he did. Perhaps the best part of Tomonoura though, is that despite the fact that it’s become more well-known, few foreigners actually take the time to visit. Depending on when you decide to go, you may be lucky enough to be the only one (or ones) there. Rather than feeling self-conscious and shy, you will be welcomed with open smiles and nods from the villagers who appreciate the fact that you’ve come to see a place that is clearly very special to them. Tomonoura is the …continue reading