Verb →Noun : 〜はしない & 〜もしない & + 〜やしない ( = wa shinai & ~ mo shinai+ ~ ya shinai)

Shizuka:「ねえねえ」

= Neenee

= Hey, hey…/ Psst

「忘れもしないけど、どうして昨日あんなこと言ったの？」

= Wasure mo shinai kedo, doushite kinou anna koto itta no?

= I just can’t let this go. ( = I can’t forget it.). Why did you say such a thing (to me) yesterday?

Nao:「これじゃ眠れやしない。」

= Koreja nemure ya shinai.

= There is no way that I can sleep like this.

Hi everyone! We are your guest teachers today, Shizuka and Nao.

Today’s lesson is from intermediate to advanced level learners.

We will teach you a noun form of a verb and also the difference between ～はしない ( = wa shinai) and ～もしない ( = ~ mo shinai) along with ～やしない ( = ya shinai) which is listed on the list for JLPT N1 grammar.

First, let’s learn how to turn a verb into a noun.

Many of you already know how, right?

verb dictionary form + こと ( = koto)

歌う ( = utau ) to sing + こと ( = koto)

→歌うこと ( = utau koto) singing

Ex. 大きな声で歌うことは体にも心にもいい。

= Ookina koe de utau koto wa karada ni mo kokoro ni mo ii.

= Singing loud is good for your body and your health.

or

verb dictionary form + の ( = no) (more casual)

歌う ( = utau) + の ( = no)

→歌うの ( = utau no)

Ex. 皆の前で一人で歌うのは恥ずかしい。

= Mina no mae de hitori de utau no wa hazukashii.

= Singing alone in public is embarrassing.

Now what we are going to study is a different form.

It might be a little difficult to use but I will give you a lot of example sentences so hopefully you’ll get the idea.

How to form:

* Make a ます ( = masu) form and delete ます ( = masu): masu-stem.

* 休みます = やすみます = yasumimasu = to …continue reading