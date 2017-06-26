Verb →Noun : 〜はしない & 〜もしない & + 〜やしない ( = wa shinai & ~ mo shinai+ ~ ya shinai)

|
Source: Maggie Sensei
Shizuka:「ねえねえ」
= Neenee
= Hey, hey…/ Psst
「忘れもしないけど、どうして昨日あんなこと言ったの？」
= Wasure mo shinai kedo, doushite kinou anna koto itta no?
= I just can’t let this go. ( = I can’t forget it.). Why did you say such a thing (to me) yesterday?
Nao:「これじゃ眠れやしない。」
= Koreja nemure ya shinai.
= There is no way that I can sleep like this.
Hi everyone! We are your guest teachers today, Shizuka and Nao.
Today’s lesson is from intermediate to advanced level learners.
We will teach you a noun form of a verb and also the difference between ～はしない ( = wa shinai) and ～もしない ( = ~ mo shinai) along with ～やしない ( = ya shinai) which is listed on the list for JLPT N1 grammar.
First, let’s learn how to turn a verb into a noun.
Many of you already know how, right?
verb dictionary form + こと ( = koto)
歌う ( = utau ) to sing + こと ( = koto)
→歌うこと ( = utau koto) singing
Ex. 大きな声で歌うことは体にも心にもいい。
= Ookina koe de utau koto wa karada ni mo kokoro ni mo ii.
= Singing loud is good for your body and your health.
or
verb dictionary form + の ( = no) (more casual)
歌う ( = utau) + の ( = no)
→歌うの ( = utau no)
Ex. 皆の前で一人で歌うのは恥ずかしい。
= Mina no mae de hitori de utau no wa hazukashii.
= Singing alone in public is embarrassing.
Now what we are going to study is a different form.
It might be a little difficult to use but I will give you a lot of example sentences so hopefully you’ll get the idea.
How to form:
* Make a ます ( = masu) form and delete ます ( = masu): masu-stem.
