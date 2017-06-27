A Guide To Summer Barbecues In Kansai

Source: Gaijin Pot Summer is always one of the happiest times of year for me, and I’m sure many of you can relate. As a child, I recall playing football in the garden, before enjoying one of my dad’s legendary patio barbecues, with his famous barbecued bananas for dessert. In Japan, homes with gardens are far less common, particularly when you live in a large city like Osaka. Back in Scotland, in the absence of a garden, the next best option was to go to a local park. However, even that isn’t always a viable option here. Parks and gardens in Japan are far more heavily regulated than they are in many other countries. As reported by Japan Today, a big reason for these restrictions is that neighbors residing in nearby parks tend to complain — a lot. As a result, you will probably find that the majority of parks in your immediate area do not allow barbecues. Or, if they do, the activity is only allowed within a restricted area that can fill up quickly during peak summer times. For your summer cookout fix, here are three different options in Kansai. Based on the atmosphere you want in a barbecue — from that low-key feel to an all-you-can-drink meltdown — this article should give you all the information you need to enjoy your next outdoor grill in style. 1. Cozy, cheap barbecue in the park Check to see what restrictions the park has before you plan a barbecue there. The first option is the most simple and cost effective: Go to a local park, bring your own food and utensils, and have a great afternoon with friends. For a small-to-medium sized barbecue gathering in central Osaka City, this is the place to be. Kemasakuranomiya Park Probably the best place to do this in central Osaka would be the …continue reading