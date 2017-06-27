Been There, Learnt That: Raising Bilingual Teenagers In Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com Most kids in the Japanese school system attend public elementary schools, where the educational experience is fairly generic. However, as kids approach their teens and move up to junior high school and then high school, it becomes much harder to generalize. The choices we made about our kids’ education through the teen years and beyond will not be applicable to every family. Bearing this in mind, I want to present our experiences as just one potential path to bilingualism. Our children are now in university and high school and they are all perfectly comfortable in conversing in both English and Japanese at the same level. External Influences Along with Japanese junior high school comes the ubiquitous club activities, or bukatsu. School and friends have more influence over your child’s time and how they spend it, making it challenging for parents trying to fit in a second language at home. While elementary schools do introduce basic English conversation these days, formal language study with grammar and writing really kicks in from middle school. This is often a time when bicultural children may find that having two cultures and languages draws unwanted attention from classmates and teachers, whether in a negative or positive light. If you add in a healthy dose of hormones and typical teen angst, then you’ve got a recipe for a potentially stressful situation for child and parent alike. But it isn’t all bad news! There are many wonderful aspects of helping your teen to continue to further develop their language skills. For me, watching my kids bridge from basic “kiddy English” over to using the language with depth and maturity has been an exciting process. Choosing The Right School As I noted in Part I of this article, the oldest child is usually both family guinea pig and trailblazer, and that was …continue reading