Buying a bed in Japan: Where, how, how much?

Source: city-cost.com In an earlier post on City-Cost it was remarked by the blogger that buying a sofa in Japan was perhaps “the preserve of those anticipating a long stay ‘in country’.” Well, if this is true of a sofa, then buying a bed in Japan must equate to those seriously contemplating never leaving. Especially when the bed being purchased is queen size, as was the case here. In the interests of serving the expat community, and perhaps wanting to facilitate the buying of a bed among others so as to not feel like the only expat staying in Japan forever, I’ll take you through the steps of where, how, and how much we spent. Yes, “we”. There’s a partner involved here, hence the queen size bit. Why? Buying a bed is potentially an expensive business anywhere in the world so due consideration needs to be given to the event. For the partner (Japanese) reasons cited were something to do with sleeping on a crappy (not a generalisation) futon being a little uncomfortable. Imagine that! For this expat, I was willing to fork out substantial sums of money on a bed if it meant that I didn’t have to fold up two futon every morning, a laboured burst of energy that had become the worst part of my day by far. The other reason is that since moving apartments we now have just about enough space to accommodate a bed. The research In the interests of brevity we limited our bed buying research to three sources – Nitori, Ikea and IDC Otsuka (a.k.a Otsuka Kagu). Nitori What Japanese furniture store Nitori lacks in style, it makes up for by being a little bit cheaper than rival and relative new-kid-on-the-block (in Japan) …continue reading