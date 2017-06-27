Fire safety for Japan’s high-rise apartment buildings

Source: japanpropertycentral.com Japan’s first high-rise fire in an apartment building in Koto-ku, Tokyo in 1989. According to the Tokyo Fire Department, 80% of the 576 high-rise (11 storeys and higher) apartment buildings inspected in 2016 were issued orders for violating the Fire Services Act. The majority of the infractions were were for not designating a fire safety supervisor for fire drills, and not conducting regular checks of fire-fighting equipment. There are 9,288 high-rise apartment buildings in the Tokyo metropolitan area. In 2016, there were 153 fires reported and two deaths. Under Japan’s Fire Services Act, buildings over 31 meters tall are considered high-rises and must meet various fire safety regulations. Fire truck ladders can only reach as high 31 meters (which is about the height of the 11th floor), so apartments on the 11th floor and above are obligated to have sprinkler systems, unless other requirements are met (eg. an open elevator hall, more than two emergency, non-flammable materials used on apartment interiors and so on). These floors must also have fire walls for every 100 ~ 500 square meters. With condominium-style apartment buildings it is common for apartments to have two emergency exits – one via the front door and one via the balcony which will have an exit route that can be accessed via adjoining balconies and hatches. For rental apartments, there may sometimes be one exit only. Large-scale apartment buildings will also often have several internal and external stairs for evacuation. For commercial buildings, however, it is much less common to see balcony evacuation routes. A revision to the fire code in 1974 required large scale buildings to to install sprinkler systems, fire doors, and to use non-flammable materials on the interiors. This revision came after the Sennichi Department Store Fire in Osaka in 1972 which killed 118 people. …continue reading …continue reading