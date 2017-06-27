Having a free view over Tokyo

Source: city-cost.com Making holidays in Tokyo can be a very expensive business. But not everything around the Japan’s capital has to cost you a lot of money. One highlight of every city is seeing the area from above. Everyone knows Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree. You can have an amazing view from above, but these towers costs a lot of money. But don’t worry about your expenses; it is also possible to see Tokyo from above for free!Tokyo Metropolitan Government BuildingOne free possibility – and probably the most known – is the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building (東京都庁, Tōkyō Tochō). It is located in Shinjuku and, as the name says, it’s normal use is as the office building of Tokyo’s government. This is also the reason why visitors have to go through a bag check if they want to get inside. The building is 243 meters high and has two towers, each one with an observation deck located at a height of 202 meters. Construction was completed in 1991. On a clear day you have the chance to see Mount Fuji, Tokyo Tower and Skytree. Also, the night view is really amazing. For sure, you also can buy souvenirs there or have a break at the café. A tourist information center is located on the ground level, too.The observatories open at 9:30 in the morning. The Southern Tower closes earlier at 17:30, while the Northern one stays open until 23:00. Take care of closing days around New Year’s Holidays. The closest station is Tocho-mae on the Oedo Subway Line, however, you also can walk there in around ten minutes from JR Shinjuku station. Official Website: http://www.metro.tokyo.jp/ENGLISH/OFFICES/observat.htmBunkyo Civic CenterAnother building you can visit for free is the Bunkyo Civic Center (文京シビックセンター). As in Shinjuku, this is a government building, this time …continue reading