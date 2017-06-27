How much does fast food in Japan cost?

Source: city-cost.com This expat’s lunch-break-from-work McDonald’s throbs on a daily basis with office workers looking to down a fast lunch. This despite the fast food chain having had its fair share of scandals in recent years here in Japan. The point being that fast food thrives in this country. And this should come as no surprise. Fast food was designed for Japan, a nation whose populace is constantly pressed for time. So it is then, that all the soggy meat between soggy bun specialists have established a base of operations over here. Ever the proud nation when it comes to food, Japan has countenanced these Western chains with its own interpretations of what constitutes a burger, fries and coke. If these aren’t enough, there are those fast food joints in Japan that have added their own glossy sheen to classic Japanese staples. In short, one is never far away from fast food in Japan. So it is then, that in our own tribute to the oft asked price-comparison, “How much is a Big Mac in (insert country here)?”, we add our answer on behalf of Japan and throw in a whole bunch of classic dishes from some of Japan’s most popular fast food restaurants.Rather than detail entire menus we’ve taken what we believe to be the “classic” item on offer for each fast food chain. Sizes are “regular” or “medium” unless stated otherwise. Where sets are available we’ve detailed as such. Where sets are not available we’ve detailed some of the costs for side dishes (typically concentrating on coke and fries). Most of the cost information here has been garnered from homepages. We can’t be sure that these prices are standardised nationwide. It maybe that franchise operations in Japan are afforded a certain degree of autonomy thus resulting in price variations. Either …continue reading