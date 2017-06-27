Kalita looks to traditional Japanese wood crafts for handmade coffee mills

Source: Trends in Japan Next year, Kalita will be 60 years old, and in those six decades Kalita has become one of the world’s leading brands in pour-over coffee. From its humble beginnings as a coffee filter company, Kalita now produces a wide range of coffee-brewing essentials, including elegant steel kettles, heat-resistant glass servers and, of course, their award-winning coffee drippers. This year, the company is releasing one of their most exceptional products yet: the Kalita Coffee Mill Paulownia Hand Grinder. Inspired by traditional Japanese kiri, or paulownia, wooden chests with their careful craftsmanship and ornamental detailing, these coffee mills are as much a tool as they are an art piece. Craftspeople of Niigata Prefecture’s Kamo Kiri Tansu make each coffee mill by hand, selecting wood for their beauty and grain pattern as they have for over 200 years. The wood is then painstakingly carved, grooved and sanded in order to create airtight joints when fitted together. The drawers are similarly airtight and shut flush with the body — so much so that storing beans in the drawers helps inhibit oxygenation and preserve freshness. . Any coffee drinker worth their salt knows that grinding beans immediately before brewing is integral to making the most delicious cup. Pre-ground coffee releases the beans’ aroma and delicate oils, exposing them to oxygenation, which can alter their flavor and break down chemical nutrients. These plastic-free manual grinders can help with the timing. You can also adjust the grind from coarse to extra fine for precision-flavor extraction. Since its 1958 founding, …continue reading