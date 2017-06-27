Kibune Restaurants & Ryokan

Source: Japan Blog – Tokyo Osaka Nagoya Kyoto 貴船 But Kibune has changed over the years with the opening of some new Western-style establishments. All three establishments Kibune Gallery, Kibune Kurabu and Sagenta are owned by one of the village’s oldest families. The first place you come to is Kibune Gallery (on the left side, near the start of the village): a café and art gallery that has a fine selection of excellent ceramics, and other attractive handicraft creations. If you are looking for something original and handmade to take home, then this place is well worth visiting. Up the road, on the same side as the gallery, is the glass-fronted, all-wooden table and chair refreshment oasis of Kibune Club (貴船倶楽部 www.ugenta.co.jp/kifuneclub.html), where you can relax over traditional Japanese desserts, Western treats, coffee, tea, wine or beer. Open daily, 11:00-18:00. Finally at the end of the village, on the other side of the street, is the exquisite and relaxing world of Ugenta 右源太 and Sagenta 左源太. Ugenta is an upmarket ryokan with only two rooms, one in traditional Japanese style, the other more modern and Western in feel. Sagenta is Japanese restaurant serving nagashi somen in summer, a local delicacy where noodles are transported to your table in a bamboo pipe of cold water. Built close to the rushing waters of the Kibune River, other recommended menu items include ayu sweetfish from the river and delicious seasonal vegetables. To get to Kibune, either take a taxi (about ¥3,500 from downtown Kyoto; a real luxurious deal for two or three people) or take the Kurama line Eizan train from Demachiyanagi to Kibune (25 minutes) and walk up the river into the village (about 30 minutes). © JapanVisitor.com Goods From Japan delivered …continue reading