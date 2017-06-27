Peach picking at a farmer’s guest house

Peaches are a must-eat summer fruit in Japan.

STAY JAPAN, the Japan guesthouse reservation website is offering a peach picking experience at a farmer’s guest house in Wakayama.

Wakayama prefecture is the largest producer of peaches in Western Japan and Wakaba farm in Wakayama prefecture not only allows visitors to hand pick their own peaches, but also provides accommodation for visitors to experience the life of a real farmer.

Children are very welcome too! Visitors get to hand pick fresh vegetables from the farm, buy ingredients with the host and cook with them, which makes you feel like part of the family.

Children can hand pick their own peaches and learn about the natural world.

A unique and unforgettable travel experience the whole family can enjoy!

