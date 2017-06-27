The 5 Stages of Grief when it comes to the Immigration Office

Source: city-cost.com Have you ever felt like you go through the 5 stages of grief when it comes to dealing with the Immigration Office in Japan?DenialI don’t really need to go to the Immigration Office, do I? Maybe they’ll just somehow grant my residency without me having to go and sit at the office for several hours, waiting for my number to be called to talk to someone…and maybe I won’t have to do all those piles of paperwork? Right? Maybe? Please?!?!AngerThis is RIDICULOUS! I do not want to spend one more minute at this office dealing with all this bureaucracy to stay here. No more. I’m just going to go home. What’s the point! I’m not a criminal…and yet I’m here, filling in all this stuff, and getting told conflicting information…not putting up with this anymore!BargainingIf only we had been more organized…if only we had asked more questions in advance. Do international celebrities or sportspeople get to stay here without dealing with all this drama? *Googles “what it takes to become a world class athlete at 32″* Okay, that’s not going to work. DepressionThe crying emoji sums it up.AcceptanceIt’s gotta be done…and we’ll get there in the end…even if we have to fill in more paperwork, and wait in more queues, and deal with more bureaucracy.I may just need an entire bottle of Umeshu to deal with the process. …continue reading