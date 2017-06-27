Trump enamoured by an Abe charm offensive

Author: Gerald Curtis, Columbia University

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s courting of Donald Trump, so far at least, has been a political success for Japan and for Abe’s style of personal diplomacy.

Abe moved with impressive speed to get on Trump’s good side as soon as the US election results were in. He called him the following day and visited him at Trump Tower 10 days later, determined to establish a personal relationship with an incoming president whom neither he nor anyone else in Japan’s leadership circles knew well, if at all.

US President Donald Trump (R) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe smile during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, 26 May 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst).

During their Trump Tower conversation the two leaders seem to have bonded, chatting for an hour and a half, 30 minutes longer than had been scheduled. When Abe exited Trump Tower he told the waiting Japanese press corp that the conversation convinced him that Trump ‘is a leader I can trust’.

Abe arrived in Washington in early February 2017, the second foreign leader after UK Prime Minister Theresa May to have a summit with the newly inaugurated President and the first to be invited to ride with him on Air Force One to Florida for a weekend at …continue reading