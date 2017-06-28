11 things you need to do after arriving in Japan

Source: city-cost.com In making the effort to move all the way to Japan it would be nice to get things off to a smooth start after arriving in the country. It should also be noted that Japan is very much a nation bound by policy and procedure. While such policies and procedures can appear to blur logic and lead to weeping frustration for many expats living in Japan, they are there to be followed. As such then, there are some things that have to be done fairly soon after arriving in Japan whether we like it or not – getting a Residence Card being one example. Others exist in a somewhat grey zone. For example, mobile phones and bank accounts. As far as we are aware there is no legal requirement to have these things, but to a certain extent, a person doesn’t exist without them. This leads us to an important point about flow and the order of things for a life in Japan. Residence Card, bank account, mobile phone – these are the three pillars from which all things flow. You can’t register for, sign up for, join, or book anything in Japan without a phone number and a bank account. OK, an exaggeration maybe but there’s a certain amount of truth in there. In order to get both / either of these you need a Residence Card. Here we take a look at that flow of things to be done after arriving in Japan, presenting them in the order in which they should probably be checked off. For now, this is simply an explanation of what needs to be done, rather than how to do them (something we’ll get to in other posts).* A qualifier – The situation here is that you are moving to Japan with a job …continue reading