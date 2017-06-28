5 Adventure VR Games To Try At Joypolis in Odaiba

Source: Gaijin Pot Like other foreigners living in Japan, I’m a little addicted to video games. So, of course, I had to go see if Sega’s Joypolis was really worth a go. The Joypolis amusement park in Odaiba is the company’s flagship, but it also operates more arcade-style centers in Umeda, Osaka and one in Okayama. The whole three-story complex looks like a cross between Blade Runner and a Star Wars–Star Trek hybrid. It’s a fun spot, not just for gamers, but even for those just looking for an interesting evening. Joyopolis is much more than a “game center,” it’s a destination, so most attractions here cost about ¥600 each — or you can just buy a multi-ride pass for ¥4,300. Here are the rides that got my heart pumping — plus a few honorable mentions. Honorable mentions In the Biohazard game, you have to walk through a scary maze while being — cautiously — touched by actors as they try to strike a middle ground between scaring you and not inviting a lawsuit. Likewise in the Fortune Forest, you walk around a room being asked a bunch of strange questions like, “Do you button up your top button often?” (Seriously… ?). You then print off a “perfection percentage” for you and your partner. I’m not responsible for the conversations you may, or may not, have afterward. 5. Gekion Live Coaster (1 & 2F) Joypolis Gekion Live Coaster Let me put it this way: Have you ever wondered what combining Dance Dance Revolution, Sonic the Hedgehog and a roller coaster would produce? Well, this is your answer. It’s also one of the first things you’ll likely see (and hear) when you enter the park. On this ride, you’re strapped into a pod, read your last rites and then shot off down a tunnel. …continue reading