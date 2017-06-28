Cheapo Weekend for July 1-2: Art, Antiques and Earth Garden

|credit|

Earth Garden Summer Festival (July 1-2): This is a two-day outdoor market at Yoyogi Park where the food, workshops, and products on offer all promote ecological living—so you can feel good about going and also what you bring home. The park’s event square will also have a stream of musical performances spanning both days.

Museum of Modern Art – Free Admission Day (July 2): Save yourself the 430-yen entrance free and head to the Museum of Modern Art, where access to the MOMAT Collection and Gallery 4 is free for all visitors. On display now are summer-fitting works, such as Kaburaki Kiyokata’s Boating Excursion on the Sumida River.

The Oedo Antique Market (July 3): A cheapo favorite, Japan’s bigges

