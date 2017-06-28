Dating In Japan: Foreign Women Share Their Stories

Source: savvytokyo.com Being a foreign woman and trying to date in Japan comes with its own benefits and problems, all of which can deeply impact your emotional well-being, even down to how long you will stay in the country. When I first got to Japan, I tried the “when in Rome” approach and attempted to be more feminine in the way my Japanese co-workers were. I grew my hair out, changed my wardrobe completely, tried to be more delicate in my mannerisms — but all that did for me was empty my wallet and leave me doubting my own self-worth. After I went back to being myself, I was called a “Christmas cake,” because I still wasn’t married at the age of 27 (you know, cakes are supposedly inedible after the 25th of December…), which really stood out in my mind at the time. But on the other hand, I’ve been praised by past partners for my independent thinking, and had many other positive experiences that I don’t think would have been as meaningful if they had occurred overseas. As a white Western woman, I’m not really in a place to say that these are the shared experiences of all foreign women in Japan. So, I reached out by email to 40 different women of various ethnicities ranging in age from 23-34, that were raised in the U.S., Canada, Australia, or Europe and had lived or live in Japan, to find out what their dating experiences were/are like in Japan. Here’s what they had to say. How have your dating experiences in Japan been overall? “I’d have to say that there have been mostly good ones. I mean, it’s much easier to remember the jerk that broke your heart than it’s to think about the good relationships that just didn’t work out. That being …continue reading