Do you need to be a Native Speaker of English to get an English teaching job?

Source: retirejapan.info This is a question that is asked all the time: can I get a job as a non-native speaker of English? There’s good news and bad news. Yes it is possible, but it isn’t going to be easy for a variety of reasons. Many Japanese companies hire based on public perception It’s unfortunate, but a lot of Japanese companies will select their teacher based on looks as much as ability. In Japan, it is almost an advertisement in itself to have a stereotypical looking foreigner teaching at their school. Even Japanese Americans, who grew up in the US and speak English just as well as any other American, may have a harder time getting the job than a blonde girl who epitomises the Japanese view of a typical foreigner. This is because the Japanese have an image of what they expect an English speaking foreigner to look like. Just ask any Europeans who don’t speak English – Japanese will reply to them and try to talk to them in English all the time, even after they say that they don’t speak English! Cultural perceptions are ingrained and hard to ignore, and for that reason it can be hard to get those English teaching jobs when you don’t match Japanese expectations for their English teacher. There are actually more non-native English speakers, so competition can be fierce There are twice as many non-native speakers of English in the world as native speakers. Even in Japan, where you can easily spot a foreigner in a crowd, caucasian English speakers only make up a few percentage points. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry statistics, there are only 72,000 Europeans and 68,000 North Americans living in Japan, out of 2.2 million foreigners. That’s a lot more of just about everybody else than Caucasian foreigners. This can make …continue reading